Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 13, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here's what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, September 13, 2022:

Lawmakers gathered today to begin discussions about Louisiana’s tax system. The House Ways and Means Committee held its first meeting to go over broad reforms to the tax system, including the elimination of personal income tax. Chris Rosato was inside the room and explains what happened. CLICK HERE for more.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash on I-110 this morning. Investigators are searching for the other vehicle and driver involved in the crash. Kellie Sanchez has the latest on that investigation. CLICK HERE for more.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and a couple of Louisiana health leaders rolled up their sleeves to receive the latest updated COVID-19 booster and a flu shot. Breanne Bizette informs you on why you are encouraged to also get the shots. CLICK HERE for more.

More than half of teens and young adults admit to spending too much time on social media, according to the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). As a result, experts said it is crucial to regularly check-in to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Rachel DePompa has the story. CLICK HERE for more.

Jay Grymes and the 9Storm team encourage you to enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts. Our chief meteorologist will tell you when to expect the heat and humidity to return. CLICK HERE for more.

