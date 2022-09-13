Facebook
Carrot, Zucchini and Cranberry Quick Bread

Carrot, Zucchini and Cranberry Quick Bread
By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This quick bread may also be considered a complete meal for some because after all, it contains our vegetables, nuts, fruit and starch. Just about everything one needs to get through the day!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 2 loaves

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded zucchini

½ cup dried cranberries

3½ cups flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1½ cups buttermilk

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups sugar

Grated zest of 1 orange

Grated zest of 1 lemon

½ cup chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease two 9″ x 5″ loaf pans with vegetable spray. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Set aside. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, buttermilk, oil and sugar. Whisk until well blended. Add all remaining ingredients and blend well. Using a cooking spoon, slowly blend dry ingredients into wet ingredients. Stir gently until just combined. NOTE: Over-stirring will toughen the bread. Divide batter evenly into 2 prepared loaf pans. Bake 1 hour to 75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool the loaves in the pan for 10–15 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. As a summer treat, you may wish to serve with your favorite ice cream or yogurt.

