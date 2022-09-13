Facebook
Car hits power pole, causing outage in Central

POWER OUTAGE
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Several traffic lights are out in the Central area after a car hit a power pole in on Tuesday morning.

The Central Police Department announced just after 8:30 a.m. on Facebook that the accident happened in the area of Sullivan Road and Sparkle Drive on Sept. 13.

At least 100 Entergy customers are without power due to the accident, according to Entergy Louisiana’s outage map.

Police added all traffic lights are out on Sullivan Road between Greenwell Springs Road and Hooper Road.

Authorities advise drivers to treat a red light that is out like a four way stop.

Some customers have already had power restored as crews work to replace the utility pole.

