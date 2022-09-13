Facebook
Brusly police trying to find man accused of kidnapping, stalking

Christopher Taplin
Christopher Taplin(Brusly Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRUSLEY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them find a kidnapping suspect in Brusly.

According to Brusly Police Department, Christopher Taplin is wanted on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and stalking of a juvenile.

Police say the victim is safe and not with the suspect.

Anyone with information about Taplin’s location should contact the Brusly Police Department at (225)749-2980.

