Brusly police trying to find man accused of kidnapping, stalking

BRUSLEY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them find a kidnapping suspect in Brusly.

According to Brusly Police Department, Christopher Taplin is wanted on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and stalking of a juvenile.

Police say the victim is safe and not with the suspect.

Anyone with information about Taplin’s location should contact the Brusly Police Department at (225)749-2980.

