Brusly police trying to find man accused of kidnapping, stalking
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRUSLEY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them find a kidnapping suspect in Brusly.
According to Brusly Police Department, Christopher Taplin is wanted on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and stalking of a juvenile.
Police say the victim is safe and not with the suspect.
Anyone with information about Taplin’s location should contact the Brusly Police Department at (225)749-2980.
