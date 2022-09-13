BRPD searching for missing elderly man with dementia
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 77-year-old man.
Police said Eddie Henderson suffers from dementia and was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, on Frey Street near Addison Street.
Henderson was last seen wearing a black Vietnam hat, a black Vietnam shirt, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about where he may be is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.