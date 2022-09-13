Beautiful weather on tap for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our first taste of fall has arrived in the wake of a cold front that moved through late Monday. The most noticeable impact will be cooler morning lows over the next several days, but we’ll also enjoy lower humidity and a run of mainly dry weather through the end of the workweek.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 13 (WAFB)

High pressure will keep things rather quiet through the end of the week, with plenty of sunshine, cool mornings, warm but dry afternoons, and generally dry conditions. Morning lows will range from the low to mid 60s for most, although upper 50s can’t be ruled out near and north of the state line. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but lower humidity should take some sting out of the warmth. And we should stay dry through at least Thursday, with just a slim chance of a shower returning by Friday.

The fall series of Live After Five gets underway downtown this Friday as the band Pants Party takes the stage. And weather looks like it should be just about perfect for the inaugural concert of the fall, with mainly dry conditions, and temperatures falling from the mid 80s into the upper 70s during the show.

Humidity will rebound by the weekend, leading to the return of a more summer-like feel outdoors. Morning lows will rebound to near or slightly above 70, with highs near or slightly above 90. A slight chance of showers also returns from the weekend into early next week. If you’ll be tailgating at LSU on Saturday for the Mississippi State, plan on another hot afternoon as highs climb to around 90 degrees. Rain is not a major threat, but isolated showers can’t be ruled out. For the game itself kicking off at 5 p.m., plan on temperatures in the mid 80s falling into the upper 70s.

In the tropics, we’re tracking a pair of tropical waves over the open Atlantic this morning. The first wave is about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles and has shown some modest signs of organization over the last 24 hours. Model guidance is split on its future, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) placing development odds at 30% over the next 5 days as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. The second wave, located near the Cabo Verde Islands, is given a 20% chance of development by NHC.

