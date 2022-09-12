Facebook
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights.

Eight people were also arrested.

The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022, and involved a 13-year-old rescued in Denham Springs.

“I am very proud of the results of Operation Summer Knights and the profound impact it has had on protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in our community,” said Enix Smith, U.S. Marshal for the eastern district of Louisiana. “This work could not be accomplished without the support of our federal, state, and local partners agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children.

Authorities said the 13-year-old ran away on July 10, 2022, and was rescued for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office two days later in Denham Springs. The teen was believed to have been in contact with an 18-year-old male whom she met on social media.

A 17-year-old male was also among the young people rescued during the investigation. Authorities said he was kidnapped from a home in Jefferson Parish and was being held for ransom.

The New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies were also involved in Operation Summer Knights.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

