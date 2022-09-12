Facebook
Thousands without power in Ascension Parish

(Source: MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A large power outage has been reported throughout parts of Ascension Parish.

According to the Entergy outage map, about 12,000 customers were impacted in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas.

Entergy said it was aware of the outage as of 12:50 p.m. on Monday, September 12.

Click here for the latest Entergy outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

