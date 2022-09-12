Thousands without power in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A large power outage has been reported throughout parts of Ascension Parish.

According to the Entergy outage map, about 12,000 customers were impacted in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas.

Entergy said it was aware of the outage as of 12:50 p.m. on Monday, September 12.

Click here for the latest Entergy outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.