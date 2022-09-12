Facebook
Scotlandville High temporarily transitions to virtual learning Monday

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will transition to online learning Monday, September 12, after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood.

School district officials say in-person learning should resume by Tuesday, September 13.

Updates will be given as available.

