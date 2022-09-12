Saints open as underdogs against the Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a battle of 1-0 teams when Tampa Bay visits New Orleans this Sunday. The Bucs absolutely dominated the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Saints victory wasn’t secured until the final whistle after a blocked field goal.

The red beans and rice always taste better for #Saints fans on a Monday after a victory. The Black and Gold score 17 unanswered points to beat the Falcons. Jameis Winston and Mike Thomas dominated in the final quarter. Let’s break it all down on #GarlandontheAvenue pic.twitter.com/xeHR4eE9Vu — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 12, 2022

Week 1 performances could’ve weighed into the Saints being underdogs to the Bucs by 2.5 points (according to FanDuel Sportsbook). But if you go by past history, the Saints should be the favorites.

The Saints are 4-0 against Tom Brady when he’s the starting QB for Tampa Bay in the regular season.

Tampa is 1-0 against the spread this year, and the Saints are 0-1 (they were favored by 5.5 over Atlanta).

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. this Sunday on FOX 8.

