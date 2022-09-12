Remembering the lost: Baton Rouge Firefighters host blood drive challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been 21 years since the tragedy on September 11th claimed the lives of more than 300 firefighters.

“This morning, seeing a lot of the horrific memories of 9/11 and I just felt like this was kind of my part,” said Michael Waguespack, a blood donor.

Baton Rouge firefighters, with the help of the folks over at Lifeshare Blood Center, put on a blood drive in their honor.

People like Micheal Waguespack rolled up their sleeves in memory of the heroes that lost their lives. A moment he encourages everyone, to never forget.

“We just need to explain to the young people that it’s something that really changed the whole world or changed the United States forever,” said Michael Waguespack, a blood donor.

Representatives with Lifeshare Blood Center tell me they will not stop until this complete list is filled in honor of 343 firefighters.

Donors had a chance to connect their name with a fallen hero.

“There’s like 6 or 7 pages with all the firefighters that died that day and we’re trying to get one person to donate for every person,” said Mary Bateman, a blood donor.

Every ounce of blood given at the blood drive is sent to a local hospital, helping those in need.

“Upcoming accidents, car wrecks, people that had surgeries. So, we’re just making sure that we can fill those freezers up with blood,” said Angela Smith, a Lifeshare Blood Center Tech supervisor.

Lifeshare officials say reached their goal of more than 70 names, but there is still more work to do.

They plan to host another blood drive later this week, to hopefully reach their goal of 343 signatures.

