Pedestrian fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane

(Allison Baker)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane overnight.

According to EMS, crews received the call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 regarding the fatal accident.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

