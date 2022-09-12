Pedestrian fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane overnight.

According to EMS, crews received the call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 regarding the fatal accident.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

