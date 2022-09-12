Pedestrian fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane overnight.
According to EMS, crews received the call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 regarding the fatal accident.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
