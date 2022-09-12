Pedestrian fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane overnight.

According to EMS, crews received the call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 regarding the fatal accident.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed police responded to the area of I-12 W near the Essen ramp “regarding a deceased individual on the interstate.”

“A deceased male victim was later located with apparent injuries,” police added.

Authorities report BRPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit was contacted to further investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

