Pedestrian fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane, BRPD investigating

Video taken at the scene around the time of the accident shows a police presence with officers on scene.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was fatally struck on I-12 West near Essen Lane overnight.

According to EMS, crews received the call around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 regarding the fatal accident.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed police responded to the area of I-12 W near the Essen ramp “regarding a deceased individual on the interstate.”

“A deceased male victim was later located with apparent injuries,” police added.

Authorities report BRPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit was contacted to further investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

