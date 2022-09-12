Facebook
OLOL Livingston celebrating 10 years of service

On Monday, Sept. 12 there will be a special event to commemorate the milestone.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health is celebrating a decade of service in Livingston Parish.

Representatives from OLOL and Livingston Parish are planning to discuss the impact the facility has had on the community, including providing increased access to medical care.

The anniversary celebration will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the 2nd floor community room at OLOL Livingston located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd. in Walker, La.

The following personnel will speak during the event:

  • Stephanie Manson, Our Lady of the Lake COO
  • Lesley Tilley, Our Lady of the Lake VP of Operations
  • Sybil Cotten, Senior Director Our Lady of the Lake Livingston
  • Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish President

