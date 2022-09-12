Mayor Broome discusses efforts to fight crime at Baton Rouge Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 12

Some topics of discussion for the mayor included the Summer of Hope initiative and the efforts to fight crime in the city and parish.

Mayor Broome discussed efforts to fight crime at Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Sept. 12. (WAFB)

The doors opened at 11:30 a.m.

The Press Club met at the Drusilla Seafood Restaurant located at the Drusilla Shopping Center, near Jefferson Highway.

The address is 3482 Drusilla Lane.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.