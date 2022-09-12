Mayor Broome to discuss Summer of Hope, efforts to fight crime at Baton Rouge Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 12

Some topics of discussion for the mayor include the Summer of Hope initiative and the efforts to fight crime in the city and parish.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The Press Club will meet at the Drusilla Seafood Restaurant located at the Drusilla Shopping Center, near Jefferson Highway.

The address is 3482 Drusilla Lane.

