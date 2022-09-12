Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU hosts unbeaten Miss. St. to start SEC play

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is 1-1 and coming off a 65-17 win over Southern before getting into the grind of the SEC schedule starting Saturday, Sept. 17.

Head coach Brian Kelly had some fun with the media on Monday, Sept. 12, as he was somewhat tardy for his news conference. However, the laughs quickly disappeared as Kelly got serious to talk about the Tigers’ next opponent, Mississippi State, which visits Death Valley.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12.

RELATED STORIES:

The LSU Tigers (1-1) used a historic first quarter to take down the Southern Jaguars (1-1) 65-17 in the first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Head coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are off to an impressive 2-0 start, with a 49-23 home win over Memphis and then a 39-17 road triumph at Arizona.

Of course, the No. 1 thing that comes to mind with “State” is its “Air Raid” offense.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers has already racked up 763 yards passing in those two victories, with nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. Four MSU receivers already have 10 catches or more.

Leach and company torched LSU in Tiger Stadium two years ago but the Tigers had a nice defensive plan in Starkville last year to bounce back.

Now, what about this year? We’ll have to wait until Saturday to find out.

It’s a 5 p.m. start in Tiger Stadium and the Bulldogs are currently a two-point favorite.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has five touchdown passes so far this year, with no interceptions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The LSU Tigers (1-1) used a historic first quarter to take down the Southern Jaguars (1-1)...
LSU, Southern unite for historic matchup
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State
Southern recap and Mississippi State preview.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs down field against Texas at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas...
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10