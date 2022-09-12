Facebook
Live After 5 returns this Friday

The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the...
The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the Pants Party.(Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows.

Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.

The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the Pants Party.

See the entire line-up below:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Pants Party

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Jonathon Boogie Long

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The Michael Foster Project

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

The Mixed Nuts present: 90s Throwback Night

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Amanda Shaw and The Cute Guys

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information about what you can expect from each of the musicians and bands, CLICK HERE.

