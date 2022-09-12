Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Trooper Kasha Domingue
Trooper Kasha Domingue(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager.

Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Dilly, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilly was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.

As part of the plea deal, the state amended the former trooper’s charges to obstruction of justice. That is punishable by up to six months in prison, a $600 fine or both.

Domingue shot Dilly in the back as he was running away. Prosecutors say she never tried to render aid and it took about eight minutes for another officer to arrive.

According to prosecutors, the former trooper made several inaccurate statements related to the case. Those attorneys say she did not have a dash cam at the time of the incident and the body camera she was wearing was not working. Prosecutors argue that had surveillance video from a nearby store not been working, her false statements would have severely affected the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12
Cold front delivers string of nice weather days
LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State
Baker police deliver water to Jackson, Mississippi
Baker police chief aiding in Jackson water crisis
Problems with 911 calls persist in EBR