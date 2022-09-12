Habitat for Humanity looking for gently used, new donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to clean out your home, you can donate your items to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.

They’re offering free pickups for item donations that meet their guidelines. They accept furniture, working appliances, building materials, houseware and more.

Schedule a free donation pickup at habitatbrla.org or call 225-315-0127

The ReStores have raised millions of dollars to support Habitat’s mission while also diverting thousands of tons of reusable material from landfills.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.