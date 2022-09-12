EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus.

An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern.

We’re told most of the calls were either heat-related or for alcohol consumption. 11 patients were transported to the hospital.

“Many were assessed and treated on scene and released. We had paramedics on site, riding on bikes, riding on carts and transport ambulances as well. So we worked this event from within,” said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.

Chustz explained that call volume typically depends on the game and the weather. But they usually respond to at least 20-25 calls per LSU gameday.

“The heat was a major contributor to what happened out there yesterday,” he said.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 17, to host Mississippi State in the SEC opener.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.