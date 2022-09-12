EBR Schools to host 12th grade internship pilot program match day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will soon be paired with employers as part of an internship pilot program.

On Wednesday, September 14, the 12th graders will take part in a match day with business owners and other stakeholders.

Hundreds of students applied to participate in the internship pilot program. Ultimately, 147 of those students were selected.

According to school leaders, the program will give high school seniors tangible work experience on a professional career level in fields like technology, construction, and medicine.

Students will be able to earn $15 per hour for 155 hours. They will begin their first day of work on Monday, September 19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.