Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR Schools to host 12th grade internship pilot program match day

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will soon be paired with employers as part of an internship pilot program.

On Wednesday, September 14, the 12th graders will take part in a match day with business owners and other stakeholders.

Hundreds of students applied to participate in the internship pilot program. Ultimately, 147 of those students were selected.

According to school leaders, the program will give high school seniors tangible work experience on a professional career level in fields like technology, construction, and medicine.

Students will be able to earn $15 per hour for 155 hours. They will begin their first day of work on Monday, September 19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Parish looking for substitute bus drivers
La. lawmaker plans to re-propose bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading
At Donaldsonville High School, teachers and administrators work extra hard to make sure more...
Donaldsonville High School principal delivers strong message to students
New program helps more BRCC students get nursing degrees