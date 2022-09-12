Credit cards tracking gun sales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Credit card companies are going to adopt new sales codes just for gun and ammunition shops, that will flag companies.

From flashlights to cameo clothing, customers at Jim’s Firearms buy more than just guns and ammo.

“You have people that are just coming in to look and see what’s new, and somebody might pick up a jacket on the way out, there’s a lot of different reasons people come in,” explains Dillon McClain who is one of the managers at Jim’s Firearms.

No matter what someone buys at a gun store, credit card companies will now flag your purchase. A new change coming from the International Organization for Standardization, allows credit card companies to set up a new sales code just for gun and ammo shops.

“It struck me as odd, I didn’t really fully understand how or why credit card companies were going to get into what people were buying,” adds McClain.

Every retail item has a merchant category code. In the past, whatever someone purchased from a gun shop fell under general merchandise and sporting goods. Now purchases will fall under a new code.

Those in support of gun control believe this is a good change because it will track someone if they buy an unusual amount of weapons, but others disagree.

“My initial reaction is not surprised, it’s been a sow fight watching people’s rights be more and more intruded on,” says Kris Ford who is the co-owner of Ford’s Firearms.

Ford says most of the guns they sell are historical memorabilia. Ford believes this new code could be misleading to credit card companies.

“In here, they can purchase one item and be $5-6,000, they can purchase as much ammunition as they want. They can purchase a very nice collectible that they may never shoot,” adds Ford.

We reached out to all three credit companies that will be adopting this new change, Visa, American Express and Mastercard.

Mastercard provided WAFB with this statement: We’d share the same comment that was offered to others on Friday following ISO’s decision:

We understand and appreciate the significant policy imperative in reducing gun violence and see the recent bipartisan action in Congress as a positive step. We believe it is that type of effort that will meaningfully address the tragic gun violence facing the country.

We also have an appreciation for our place in the community, which is why we have explored contributions we could make to address issues while remaining true to the principles that govern our network.

With ISO approving the proposed MCC, we now turn our focus to how it will be implemented by merchants and their banks as we continue to support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders.

This is exactly how we would manage the process for any other appropriate MCC, like a bicycle shop or sporting goods store.

American Express:

When ISO develops a new Merchant Category Code, we follow our usual business practices and will work with our third-party processors and partners on implementation. It is important to note that MCC codes are one of many data points that help us understand the industries in which our merchants operate. We are focused on ensuring that we have the right controls in place to meet our regulatory and fiduciary responsibilities, as well as prevent illegal activity on our network.

