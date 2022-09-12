Facebook
Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding

Define priorities first and budget around them
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
InvestigateTV - The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $22,500 and according to experts, the best way to save on this high price tag is to be flexible.

A venue is your biggest expense, depending on what state you live in. The average cost according to WeddingWire is $6,000

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said while you are in the planning stages it’s important for the family members to be on the same page in terms of the budget.

Defining your priorities, be it the ceremony, the food, or the venue, will help you all know where to rein in other costs, Johnson said. He stressed how important it is for everyone involved in the planning and financing to be open and honest with each other.

Johnson said it is still traditional for the bride’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the ceremony and the reception and the groom’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the rehearsal dinner and maybe any excursions around the wedding weekend.

The Better Business Bureau has free resources for anyone planning a wedding along with tips on how to find reputable vendors in your areas.

