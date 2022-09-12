Facebook
Cold front delivers a taste of fall this week!

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will gradually make its way through the region today. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in advance of the front, and isolated showers will be possible, with best chances south of I-10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12
But the front should slide to the coast tonight, allowing drier and slightly cooler air to arrive by Tuesday morning.

Drier weather through most of the week will be the most noticeable impact, but we’ll also enjoy some rather pleasant mornings and less humid afternoons. We’ll see a run of mornings in the mid 60s beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday, with some low 60s possible, especially near and north of the interstates. Afternoon highs will still reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the week, but lower humidity should take some sting out of the heat.

By the time we get to the weekend, our typical late summer humidity will return, along with some small rain chances. However, there are currently no signs of any significant or widespread rains in our forecast over the next 10 days.

In the tropics, we’re tracking a pair of tropical waves over the eastern Atlantic. Both are given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook. Neither poses a threat to land anytime soon. Closer to home, things continue to be unusually quiet for the peak of hurricane season. Let’s keep it that way!

