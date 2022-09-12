Cold front delivers string of nice weather days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will be moving through the local area Monday. The front is forecast to make it to the coast by late Monday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12 (WAFB)

A spotty shower or two can’t be totally ruled out along the front as it pushes through. Most will stay dry. The biggest change with this front will be an influx of drier air which will result in little to no rain and lower humidity for the rest of the week.

Make outdoor plans especially during the early morning and evenings for the mid-week period. Temperatures will still be warm during the afternoons as highs top out in upper 80°s, but it will be a “dry” heat. Morning lows, around sunrise, dip into the low to mid 60°s Tuesday through Friday. The youngest kids may want a light jacket for the morning bus stop.

All good things must come to an end though. Humidity levels will slowly climb by the end of the week. The forecast remains mainly dry over the weekend, but highs will return to 90°. A fairly typical late summer weather pattern will be in store for next week with hot and humid conditions and a few iso’d PM t-showers.

