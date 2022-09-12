Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cold front delivers string of nice weather days

Jeff Morrow gives the 12 p.m. forecast on Monday, September 12.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will be moving through the local area Monday. The front is forecast to make it to the coast by late Monday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12(WAFB)

A spotty shower or two can’t be totally ruled out along the front as it pushes through. Most will stay dry. The biggest change with this front will be an influx of drier air which will result in little to no rain and lower humidity for the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12(WAFB)

Make outdoor plans especially during the early morning and evenings for the mid-week period. Temperatures will still be warm during the afternoons as highs top out in upper 80°s, but it will be a “dry” heat. Morning lows, around sunrise, dip into the low to mid 60°s Tuesday through Friday. The youngest kids may want a light jacket for the morning bus stop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12(WAFB)

All good things must come to an end though. Humidity levels will slowly climb by the end of the week. The forecast remains mainly dry over the weekend, but highs will return to 90°. A fairly typical late summer weather pattern will be in store for next week with hot and humid conditions and a few iso’d PM t-showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 12(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 12 p.m. forecast on Monday, September 12.
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, September 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 11
Monday cold front to deliver pleasant mid week weather