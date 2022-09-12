Coach Brian Kelly to recap LSU vs. SU game during noon press conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, September 12, LSU football coach Brian Kelly is expected to recap his team’s win over Southern.

During a press conference, he will address the game as well as look ahead to his team’s matchup against Mississippi State.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on the MSU Bulldogs on Saturday, September 17.

WAFB plans to bring you the noon press conference from the coach. Check back at a later time for more from the event.

