City of Walker hosting benefit car show

Walker, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker is hosting a benefit car show during its swamp pop Saturday portion of fall festival on October 1, reportedly.

Cars, jeeps, and bikes are able to participate in the show with an $20 entry fee. All car show proceeds will go to Walker’s animal shelter and the Rescue.Rehome.Repeat, officials say.

The car show will be located at Sidney Hutchinson park in Challenger parking lot with free admission, according to Walker parks and recreation department.

The bands reportedly playing during the car show include:

The Paul & Pete band: 1-3:30 p.m., The MoJoes: 4:30-7:30 p.m., and The Stormy band: 8-10 p.m.

Officials say, the fall festival last 4 days and will include carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, farmer’s market, and live music.

The bands reportedly playing during fall festival include:

Parish County Line, 1-10 Bound band, The Paul and Pete band, the MoJoes, Stormy the band, NaNaSha, and Nick Perkins, an Elvis tribute artist.

General parking for fall festival will be in the lot of 13750 Ball Park Rd. Reserved parking is available for $10.00. Parking passes can be purchased at the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department, Monday -Thursday, 9am - 4 p.m.

A detailed festival schedule will be released soon.

