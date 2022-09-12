BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person off N. Harrells Ferry Road on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

