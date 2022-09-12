Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Merganzer Avenue that sent one...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Merganzer Avenue that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue.

Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12.

Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Capitol-area residents demanded change after a year of record-breaking violent crime. In...
Mayor-President says crime is coming down, points to Summer of Hope initiative
Child victims of domestic violence receive new playground.
Child victims of domestic violence receive new playground
Credit card companies are going to adopt new sales codes just for gun and ammunition shops,...
Credit cards tracking gun sales
A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal