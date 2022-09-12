BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue.

Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12.

Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

