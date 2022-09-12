Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research...
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry.

Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president’s administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet.

The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn’t say how much funding will be announced Wednesday.

Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.

The executive order follows bipartisan legislation Biden signed last month that provided $52 billion to subsidize the production of semiconductors, construction of new chip plants and research and development in the United States.

That legislation was intended to reduce the U.S. economy’s reliance on semiconductors made overseas, particularly in Taiwan, and to respond to greater efforts by China to develop its own chip industry.

Biden touted the benefits of the semiconductor law on Friday, in a stop in Columbus, Ohio, where chip giant Intel has broken ground on a new $20 billion factory.

The administration official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and insisted on anonymity, said the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products that are developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

The official said that the administration was aiming to expand domestic biomanufacturing capacity and that other countries, especially China, have been aggressively investing in the sector, posing risks to U.S. leadership and competitiveness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Charles pledges to follow queen’s example of selfless duty
A woman, who is on oxygen as she recovers from COVID-19, holds the hand of her husband, who...
Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll
Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Closing arguments set for R. Kelly trial on fixing charges
GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials in Ukraine said they are recording war crimes in almost every...
GRAPHIC: UKRAINE: Kupiansk no longer under Russian control
The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the...
Live After 5 returns this Friday