Barstool Sportsbook hiring event at L’Auberge set for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino Baton Rouge is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, September 14.

The all-new Barstool Sportsbook at L’Auberge is hiring for all food and beverage positions front and back of the house.

The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in the Event Center at L’Auberge Baton Rouge. You must be 21 to work in Barstool Sportsbook.

Officials are urging people to bring their resume.

You can also apply online at LBatonRouge.com/Careers.

