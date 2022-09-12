Facebook
Baker police chief aiding in Jackson water crisis

Baker police deliver water to Jackson, Mississippi
Baker police deliver water to Jackson, Mississippi(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn joined others from Louisiana in aiding with the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

On Monday, September 12, the chief and officers hit the road to offer assistance. They are bringing at least 1,500 cases of water to residents of Jackson.

“Residents responded so wonderfully,” Dunn said. “Man, I’m just so overwhelmed with joy. The hardest part was finding a trailer.”

Officials in Jackson said overall water production at the city’s main water treatment plant continued to improve over the weekend. The plant remained at steady pressure for more than 24 hours.

While progress is being made, the city said the distribution system was still not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

