Will Lutz 51-yard FG gives Saints thrilling season-opening win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wil Lutz missed all of last season with an injury, but he returned with vengeance today in Atlanta. His 51-yard field goal delivered a Saints victory, 27-26.

Every week I think I’ve seen it all. But the #Saints say hold my beer. What a win for the Black and Gold over the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/9LbOPFDiu7 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

The Saints were absolutely cooking in the fourth quarter with the Jameis Winston-Mike Thomas combination racking up two touchdowns.

Then on the Saints winning drive, Winston hit Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard connection, and Juwan Johnson for a 17-yard reception. After a spike, Lutz hit the winner.

The contest was promising early for the Black and Gold. Taysom Hill rolled up 68 yards on the ground in the Saints first touchdown drive. His 11-yard touchdown gave the Saints a 7-3 advantage.

#Saints are on the board. Taysom Hill 11-yard TD run. Hill with 68 yards rushing on that drive.



pic.twitter.com/mM0tqUHJ1I — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

Thomas caught his first touchdown pass since the 2020 regular season when he pulled in a 3-yard TD. That cut the Saints deficit to 26-18 after a two-point conversion.

Michael Thomas registers first TD of the 2022 season. #Saints back in this one.



pic.twitter.com/kTzyVwMI9M — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

Thomas wasn’t done. The Saints No. 1 receiver hauled in a 9-yard TD reception making it 26-24.

The Saints host Tampa Bay next Sunday at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.