A taste of fall arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will make its way into our area Monday, which won’t drop temperatures significantly. However, it will lower our humidity as well as morning lows.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 11 (wafb)

The forecast for Sunday calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. There is only a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Otherwise, conditions will be dry and warm.

Tonight, we’ll get down to the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. On Monday, there is another 30% chance of showers, with highs in the mid 80s. Behind the front, morning lows will drop to the mid 60s, Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday through Friday looks completely dry.

As for the tropics, they remain quiet with only one wave off the coast of Africa, with a low chance of development. Stay tuned.

