"A Sense of Community," LSU and SU fans have a fun day of tailgating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jaguar nation football fans made their debut for the Tigers first home game of the season.

“Honestly when we were driving up here today, we were wondering what the energy was going to be,” said Meara Mcnitt, a football fan.

The parade grounds roaring with excitement from both teams.

“Nothing but fun friends and family doing their thing together... We have been out here since about 6 this morning, boiling meat, making jambalaya hamburgers, fries,” said Cory Martin, a football fan.

For many fans like Martin, this game was like a family reunion. Derreck Lathon says it is the moment he has been waiting for, two of the best capitol city football teams uniting as one.

“I hope that things like this can continue. They can see that both ends of the city can come together and have a nice time together. There doesn’t have to be such a big divide between the two. I know there’s some things about LSU that I love, there’s some things about Southern that my wife loves. She’s a undergrad from SU,” Derrek Lathon, a football fan.

Most fans described the LSU vs. SU match up as good vibes and good times. Many hope to cheer on the Jags and Tigers once again in the Tiger Stadium.

