Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

“A Sense of Community” LSU and SU fans have a fun day of tailgating

Jaguar nation football fans made their debut for the tigers first home game of the season.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jaguar nation football fans made their debut for the Tigers first home game of the season.

“Honestly when we were driving up here today, we were wondering what the energy was going to be,” said Meara Mcnitt, a football fan.

The parade grounds roaring with excitement from both teams.

“Nothing but fun friends and family doing their thing together... We have been out here since about 6 this morning, boiling meat, making jambalaya hamburgers, fries,” said Cory Martin, a football fan.

For many fans like Martin, this game was like a family reunion. Derreck Lathon says it is the moment he has been waiting for, two of the best capitol city football teams uniting as one.

“I hope that things like this can continue. They can see that both ends of the city can come together and have a nice time together. There doesn’t have to be such a big divide between the two. I know there’s some things about LSU that I love, there’s some things about Southern that my wife loves. She’s a undergrad from SU,” Derrek Lathon, a football fan.

Most fans described the LSU vs. SU match up as good vibes and good times. Many hope to cheer on the Jags and Tigers once again in the Tiger Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located
Jaguar nation football fans made their debut for the tigers first home game of the season
"A Sense of Community," LSU and SU fans have a fun day of tailgating
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in...
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located