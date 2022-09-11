Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns

This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in Alburquerque, N.M. The animal is believed to be less than 1 year old and 60 pounds, but tigers can grow to 600 pounds.(Source: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet.

Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New Mexico or a nearby state,” New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers said in a statement

The animal was believed to be less than 1 year old and weigh under 60 pounds (27 kilograms), but tigers can grow to 600 pounds (272 kilograms), the department said, calling large meat-eating animals such as tigers and alligators a clear danger to the public.

Wild tigers are listed globally as an endangered species. Alligators were listed as endangered in the U.S. from 1967 to 1987, but today thrive in the wild.

The alligator seized by authorities is about 3 feet (almost 1 meter) long. It was taken to a wildlife facility after state conservation officers and federal, state and local police served search warrants Aug. 12.

Albuquerque police reported a 26-year-old man was arrested and investigators seized 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of heroin, 10.5 pounds (4.75 kilograms) of cocaine, 49 pounds (22 kilograms) of marijuana, 17 rifles and pistols, fentanyl and Xanax pills, and nearly $42,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

“A Sense of Community” LSU and SU fans have a fun day of tailgating
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located
Jaguar nation football fans made their debut for the tigers first home game of the season
"A Sense of Community," LSU and SU fans have a fun day of tailgating