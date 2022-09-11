Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Michael Thomas active for Saints matchup against the Falcons

Michael Thomas is active for today's game against the Falcons. (Source: Garland Gillen).
Michael Thomas is active for today's game against the Falcons. (Source: Garland Gillen).(Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s official, Michael Thomas will be back in the Black and Gold today against the Falcons. In the Saints injury report, the wide receiver was listed as active for the 12 p.m. game on FOX 8.

Thomas last suited up for the Saints in the 2020 playoffs against the Bucs.

Saints inactives for Sunday’s game: Nick Vannett, Tre’Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Wyatt Davis.

The Saints are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.
Thomas limited at practice on Wednesday; Adebo nursing ankle injury
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’
Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1
Kirk Merritt signed with the Saints practice squad.
Saints announce practice squad additions
NFL
Former Southern players learn fates on NFL roster cut day