Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26

Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons.
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source: Michael Nance.)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wil Lutz missed all of last season with an injury, but he returned with vengeance Sunday (Sept. 11) in Atlanta. His 51-yard field goal delivered a Saints victory, 27-26.

New Orleans trailed 26-10 in the fourth quarter. They scored 17 unanswered points to win in Atlanta.

The Saints were absolutely cooking in the fourth quarter with the Jameis Winston-Mike Thomas combination racking up two touchdowns.

Then on the Saints winning drive, Winston hit Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard connection, and Juwan Johnson for a 17-yard reception. After a spike, Lutz hit the winner.

The contest was promising early for the Black and Gold. Taysom Hill rolled up 68 yards on the ground in the Saints first touchdown drive. His 11-yard touchdown gave the Saints a 7-3 advantage.

Thomas caught his first touchdown pass since the 2020 regular season when he pulled in a 3-yard TD. That cut the Saints deficit to 26-18 after a two-point conversion.

Thomas wasn’t done. The Saints No. 1 receiver hauled in a 9-yard TD reception making it 26-24.

The Saints host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

