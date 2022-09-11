Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking onto field during game, officials say

(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say a student was issued a misdemeanor summons after allegedly walking onto the field during Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.

The incident happened around 7:06 p.m. and involved Marwan Okeil, according to officials.

Officers in the stadium were quickly able to apprehend Okeil and transport him to the LSU Police Department.

The student was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Leaders give update on issues involving 911 calls in EBR
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
Baton Rouge firefighters mark 9/11 anniversary
BR area firefighters gather for 9/11 anniversary
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 11
A taste of fall arrives