LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking onto field during game, officials say
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say a student was issued a misdemeanor summons after allegedly walking onto the field during Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.
The incident happened around 7:06 p.m. and involved Marwan Okeil, according to officials.
Officers in the stadium were quickly able to apprehend Okeil and transport him to the LSU Police Department.
The student was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
