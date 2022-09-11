BR area firefighters gather for 9/11 anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than a dozen firefighters in East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas paused to mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks in the United States.

Crews at the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department held a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City back in 2001.

Both BRFD and SGFD have marked the solemn occasion with similar tributes every year since 9/11.

St. George firefighters mark 9/11 anniversary (St. George Fire Department)

On Thursday, September 8, the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department also had a gathering to remember the lives lost.

“In one single moment, life may never be the same,” said St. Amant Fire Chief James E. Leblanc. “As you live and enjoy the breaths you take today, tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted.”

The September 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans including at least one former St. George firefighter named Lt. Scott Lamana.

