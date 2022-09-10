Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There could be a few showers and non-severe storms later today and again late Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10 (wafb)

Neither day is expected to be a washout, and there is no flood threat at this time. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 50% chance of storms. Sunday will be similar, but a 40% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

Total rain amounts will be less than an inch. We are expecting a cool front to move through our area around Tuesday. This feature won’t cool things down significantly, but it will drop dewpoints, humidity, and overall rain chances. In fact, we should be rain-free midweek to late next week.

As for the tropics, this is exactly peak hurricane season, but nothing in the Atlantic basin poses a threat to the Gulf, or the U.S. at this time.

Stay tuned.

