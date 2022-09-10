Facebook
Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, September 10.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There could be a few showers and non-severe storms later today and again late Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
Neither day is expected to be a washout, and there is no flood threat at this time. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 50% chance of storms. Sunday will be similar, but a 40% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
Total rain amounts will be less than an inch. We are expecting a cool front to move through our area around Tuesday. This feature won’t cool things down significantly, but it will drop dewpoints, humidity, and overall rain chances. In fact, we should be rain-free midweek to late next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
As for the tropics, this is exactly peak hurricane season, but nothing in the Atlantic basin poses a threat to the Gulf, or the U.S. at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
Stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
