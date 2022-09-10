Facebook
Residents of Central neighborhood urged to stay indoors while deputies search for armed man

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in a Central neighborhood.

Residents of the Village Lakes neighborhood are urged to stay indoors while deputies search for the armed man.

Below is what was released:

