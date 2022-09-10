Facebook
GAME NOTES: Southern vs. LSU

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in school history the LSU Tigers (0-1) will be taking on the Southern Jaguars (1-0) on the gridiron in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss to Florida State and they had multiple issues in their season opener, mainly coming on special teams with a block field goal, a blocked extra point, and two muffed punts. The defense also struggled on third downs as the Seminoles were 65% on third downs.

As for the Jaguars, they shut out an overmatched Florida Memorial team as Eric Dooley’s squad rolled to an 86-0 rout.

