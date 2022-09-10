Facebook
Fans having trouble downloading digital tickets ahead of LSU vs. SU game

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several LSU and Southern fans are reportedly having trouble downloading their digital tickets ahead of the Saturday night kickoff in Tiger Stadium.

Yahoo Sports reports that digital ticket systems are down at multiple stadiums across the country. The company at the heart of the outage is Paciolan, according to the website.

Officials say they are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it.

