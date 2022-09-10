Facebook
CATS LSU football gameday transportation service returns

CATS bus (Source: WAFB)
CATS bus (Source: WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CATS roundtrip service to LSU’s campus for all 2022 home football games returns for Saturday’s matchup between the tigers and jaguars.

The Touchdown TRAX service will begin taking fans to campus three hours before each game gets underway. For one hour following each game, the service will then take fans back to their original location.

Pick-up and drop-off locations include L’Auberge Casino, Hotel Indigo in downtown Baton Rouge, and under the I-110 overpass.

The Capital Area Transit system encourages fans to purchase tickets for the service ahead of time. A season pass for all seven home games costs $60 per person, while a round trip for one game is $10 per person.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of each game. However, they must be purchased prior to kickoff.

Click here for more details.

