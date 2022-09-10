Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are reporting ongoing issues with residents getting through to 911.

According to the EBR Communications District, callers may experience a drop or interruption during a call. If that occurs, the public is being urged to immediately call 911 back.

Also, officials say that if a call is dropped, emergency crews will continue any response in progress and the 911 call center will be expecting a callback.

Leaders say that AT&T is aware of issues involving 911 in the parish and is working to get equipment replaced. The company hopes to have everything back to normal as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.