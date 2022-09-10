Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire

Fire at apartment on Crown Avenue in Baton Rouge
Fire at apartment on Crown Avenue in Baton Rouge(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home.

The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.

Fire at apartment on Crown Avenue in Baton Rouge
Fire at apartment on Crown Avenue in Baton Rouge(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to a BRFD spokesman, firefighters arrived at the scene to find one of the units fully engulfed in flames. They got the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the fire, according to officials. However, the apartment does have smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Deputies call off search for armed man in Central
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 10
Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week
LSU VS. SOUTHERN: Everything you need to know ahead of game day
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Police Department are...
Residents of Central neighborhood urged to stay indoors while deputies search for armed man