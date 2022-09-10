8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home.

The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.

Fire at apartment on Crown Avenue in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to a BRFD spokesman, firefighters arrived at the scene to find one of the units fully engulfed in flames. They got the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the fire, according to officials. However, the apartment does have smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents.

