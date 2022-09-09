Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot, with their conditions currently being unknown, and that police are searching for two suspects.

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested
BRAC Releases 2022 economic indicator dashboard
BRAC Releases 2022 economic indicator dashboard
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold