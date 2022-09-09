Facebook
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Southern

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has its home opener in historic fashion by hosting Southern for the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two teams on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network.

The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

